EXCLUSIVE!

Can 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Stars Avery and Omar's Marriage Survive Years of Separation?

  By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Oct. 25, 2019 10:00 AM

On 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Avery traveled to Lebanon to meet and marry Omar after just days of knowing each other in person. Her plan, which was secret to her family for some time, was to get married, go back to the United States and apply for his visa, then go back overseas and live with him in Syria until his visa was approved.

What Avery didn't realize was…there's a travel ban. And if she went to live with Omar in another country, her application and waiver to show hardship, that she was being kept apart from her husband, wouldn't have any merit because they were away living together.

"There are days that wake up and I'm just so lonely," Avery says.

Now, she needs to tell Omar the news and E! News has the exclusive sneak peek at that conversation above.

"I'm really nervous to call Omar, it's definitely not what he's going to want to hear or expects to hear," she says.

In the clip above, she tells Omar about the travel ban in place. "Realistically, you can't get a visa," she says.

"Why? Are you joking?" Omar asks. "Why I can't be in America?"

As Avery explains, only less that 5 percent of people that get waivers get approved.

"I'd say the soonest, three years. And they said that if we want any chance of you being able to come, I can't move to Syria because the only thing the government will acknowledge, if they do acknowledge it, is us living apart from each other," Avery says.

So, can they last being apart for a few years? That's what she asks her new husband.

"I don't know," Omar says. "It's so tough to wait for a long time."

Wait…

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sunday, Oct. 27. The first hour will be the wrap up of the season with the second hour the first part of the reunion "Tell All." The second part of the "Tell All" airs on Monday, Oct. 28. Season seven of 90 Day Fiancé premieres Sunday, Nov. 3 on TLC.

