Felicity Huffman Released From Prison: Now What?

Felicity Huffman is a free woman once again.

11 days after the disgraced actress reported to the Federal Correctional Institution Dublin in Northern California for a 14-day sentence, the result of her guilty plea in the face of mail fraud and honest services mail fraud charges stemming from the college entrance exam cheating scandal dubbed Operation Varsity Blues by Feds that gripped the nation thanks to its Hollywood connections—Full House actress Lori Loughlin, who's currently awaiting trial on a slew of charges to which she's pleaded not guilty, was also ensnared by the investigation—the erstwhile Desperate Housewives star has been released from custody, seeing days shaved off her official sentencing due to the time spent in custody when she was arrested on charges back in March and a policy that allows the Bureau of Prisons to release an inmate with a release date on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday on the last preceding weekday unless deemed otherwise necessary to detain until the scheduled release date.

The 56-year-old actress, the first of more than 40 parents to receive sentencing in the alleged $25 million racketeering scheme (the largest in U.S. history), found herself behind bars after mastermind William "Rick" Singer of the Edge Colelge & Career Network (who pleaded guilty in March to racketeering charges) allegedly arranged for her and husband William H. Macy's eldest daughter Sofia Macy to take her SATs at a testing center where a proctor was paid to correct any of her wrong answers. The couple then allegedly made a $15,000 "purported charitable contribution" to Singer's charity, which the FBI says was used to launder money.