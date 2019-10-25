Felicity Huffman Is Released From Prison

After spending less than two weeks in a California federal prison, Felicity Huffman is a free woman once more.
The Desperate Housewives star was released from the Federal Correctional Institution Dublin on Friday, Oct. 25, the Dublin FCI confirmed to E! News. As part of her sentence for committing mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, Huffman is now expected to serve one year of supervised release, complete 250 hours of community service and pay a $30,000 fine.
While the actress was originally sentenced to serve 14 days, she was released early. If an inmate's release date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the Bureau of Prisons may release the inmate on the last preceding weekday—unless it is necessary to detain the inmate for another jurisdiction seeking custody under a detainer or another necessary reason. As a result, Huffman was released on the 11th day of her sentence.
More than five months ago, the Oscar nominee plead guilty to her involvement in a nationwide, $25 million college admissions scheme dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues" by the FBI. Among the dozens of individuals accused of fraudulently guaranteeing their children's admission into elite universities and colleges, Huffman was the first to begin her prison sentence.
At her sentencing hearing last month, Huffman told the judge she's taken "full responsibility" for paying $15,000 to Rick Singer, the scam's ring leader, so a SAT proctor could administer her daughter's exam and correct wrong answers.
In a letter written by Huffman and addressed to the judge, she wrote in part, "In my desperation to be a good mother I talked myself into believing that all I was doing was giving my daughter a fair shot. I see the irony in that statement now because what I have done is the opposite of fair. I have broken the law, deceived the educational community, betrayed my daughter, and failed my family."
She concluded the letter by writing, "As painful as this has been, I am truly grateful for the lessons I have learned and for opportunity to change and live more honestly. I am now focusing on repairing my relationship with my daughter, my family and making amends to my community."
SplashNews.com
Huffman started her sentence on Oct. 15. One week before her release, Huffman was photographed for the first time wearing a dark green jumpsuit, tennis shoes and a white baseball hat. She was visited by her husband, William H. Macy, and their youngest daughter, 17-year-old Georgia.
Meanwhile, Huffman's celebrity peer Lori Loughlin is currently awaiting trial for her own alleged involvement in the bribery scandal. The Full House star and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, both plead not guilty to charges of fraud, money laundering and bribery.
"Lori and Mossimo never wanted to accept a plea that involved jail time, but they are starting to feel their backs are against the wall and that its becoming too much," a source recently told E! News. "They are feeling extremely stressed out."
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM