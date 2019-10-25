Why Hannah Brown Is Just "Great Friends" With Dancing With the Stars Partner Alan Bersten

After two reality show seasons looking for love and a broken engagement, Hannah Brown is taking a break.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Dancing With the Stars contestant faced some questions on her personal life these days from This Is Us star (and stand-in host) Justin Hartley.

"I've barely have time to get paper towels," she told him, confirming she's currently single. "I don't have time to date right now...I tried that. I actually dated 30 guys at one time. I don't know if you know this or not. I spent a whole year of my life trying to date and it still didn't work out."

Needless to say, 2019 has been a lot for the reality star. "I think trying to date 30 guys at one time is a tough thing to do," she told Hartley. "[The show] was great—but moving on."

As for runner-up Tyler Cameron, who was recently linked to Gigi Hadid, Brown had cordial words. "I have been so busy and I think he's been so busy," she said. "Wish him well and I'm just focusing on me right now because that's really important."