Cassie Was "Not Down" With Being a Pregnant Bride Despite Recent Wedding

Cassie said she and Alex did not plan on having a baby.

"While it wasn't 'planned,' it also wasn't unplanned," she said. "We were open to having kids and had just started to explore the idea when I got pregnant. It was my husband (still getting used to saying this!) that noticed I hadn't had my period in a while. When he said something to me, I was like, 'Who pays attention to that?!' Apparently, he does. So, I took a test, and it was positive! We were both over the moon!"

The two are expecting a baby girl in December. She will join the couple's 1-year-old Rottweiler, Waffles.

Cassie expressed her hopes for her daughter in the HATCHLAND interview.

"In today's world, it's so easy to get caught up in what everyone else is doing; so I want her to grow-up to feel confident in who she is and stay her course," Cassie said. "I hope to help guide her in this by always being supportive and listening. Kids say what is on their minds; sometimes, it just may not be directly. I think that it's our job, as parents, to tune in and pay attention to what they're thinking and how they feel."