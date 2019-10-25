Steve Carell May Be the Only Person Not Binging The Office

The Office may be the most-streamed show on Netflix, but Steve Carelldoesn't watch it.

During a Thursday appearance on The Late Show, Michael Scott himself revealed to host Stephen Colbert that he's the type of actor who doesn't tune in for his own work. But, fear not, it's not as if he hasn't seen any episodes of the cult favorite sitcom.

"Sometimes the cast would get together and we would watch it together," Carell admitted. "That was really fun. But no, I tend not to do that."

There's little chance he'll binge the show—it's leaving Netflix in 2021 for NBC's Peacock—and he's even less likely to sign on for a reboot of the comedy, which ran for nine seasons.

"There's been a resurgence in interest in the show and talk about bringing it back," the Morning Show actor previously told Esquire. "But apart from the fact that I just don't think that's a good idea, it might be impossible to do that show today and have people accept it the way it was accepted 10 years ago. The climate's different."