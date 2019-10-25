Demi Lovato Just Proved She’s the Queen of Halloween

Sorry not sorry, but Demi Lovato just won Halloween.

The singer proved she is already in the spooky season spirit days ahead of October 31st by showcasing her greatest Halloween costume to date: Marie Antoinette. And, in true Demi fashion, the "Confident" singer went all out.

"Halloween round 1..." she wrote on Instagram, giving her 74 million followers a little sneak peek at her impressive and elaborate getup. "I told y'all I don't play on Halloween!! It's my time to shine. glam team killed it @etienneortega & @paulnortonhair."

Dressed in a corseted mini dress straight from the 18th century, the 27-year-old channeled the famous French monarch with tons of lace, ruffles, and a le pouf blonde wig. Drawing inspiration from the makeup trends back then, Demi over-powdered her face and made sure to accentuate her cheeks with pink blush. She put a fun twist on her glam with a frosted blue eyeshadow, dramatic spidered-out lashes and shimmery sequins.