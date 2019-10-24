Listen to a Sneak Peek of Taylor Swift's Cats Song

When Taylor Swiftsigned on to play Bombalurina in Cats, she just knew that she had to squeeze an original song into the film.

"There was an ambition and an aspiration to have an original song in the movie," she tells the cameras in a brand new featurette of the film. "Just very much this understanding of 'let's write the best song we can.'" Together, with the musical talents of playwright Andrew Lloyd Webber, they wrote the song "Beautiful Ghosts."

In the short clip, Andrew reveals that he wrote the song while Taylor wrote the lyrics, practically moments after hearing what he composed.

Director Tom Hooper says in awe, "What I couldn't believe was the extraordinary beauty of these lyrics that Taylor had written. It was as if someone had come into the film I was in the middle of making and read the script, met the actors, seen the world and reflected back to me a profound understanding of what we are trying to do with the movie. It was utterly thrilling."