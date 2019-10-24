Robert Pattinson Reacts to Uproar Over Never-Ending Masturbation Comments

Robert Pattinsoncan't stop and won't stop talking about his, erm, "ferocious masturbation scene."

As it turns out, fans love to read about his sexual escapades, something that R. Patts is well aware of. "I do find it quite entertaining," Patttinson tells the Los Angeles Times. "It definitely gets people talking about the film."

Although, so far, it's unclear if the buzz about the beginning scene of The Lighthouse will turn into ticket sales. He laughs, "The other day, I was saying to A24, 'I'm not sure how successful I am at doing this promotional stuff.'"

Nonetheless, his "self-abuse," for lack of a better word, is all that people could talk about in recent days.

This keen interest from the public was quite contrary to the reaction he received from the director when they started filming the very first scene of the noir. He previously said the director seemed to be a "little in shock" after the first take, but never said anything, which made him think, "O.K., cool, I didn't get told to stop, so I'll keep going in that direction.'"