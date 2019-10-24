How Hailey and Justin Bieber Really Feel About Selena Gomez's New Music

The heart wants what it wants, and Justin Bieber wants Selena Gomez to "be happy."
Earlier this week, Selena released her new song "Lose You to Love Me," which references her on-off relationship with Justin. In the lyrics of the track, Selena, 27, notes that Justin, 25, moved on from her just "two months" after their split. The celeb duo called it quits for the last time in early 2018. Soon after, Bieber rekindled his romance with his now-wife, Hailey Bieber.
Shortly after the release of Selena's "Lose You to Love Me," Hailey, 22, took to her Instagram Story to post a screengrab of her current song of choice, "I'll Kill You" by Summer Walker. While many thought this was Hailey's response to Selena's song about her husband, the model took to social media to clarify that it was not, even calling the speculation "BS."
On Wednesday evening, Selena addressed Hailey's supposed shade while talking to her fans on Instagram Live.
"I am so grateful for the response of the song. However, I will never stand for women tearing other women down," the superstar singer said. "So please be kind to everyone."
Selena also added, "Please be kind, I don't like seeing people being disrespectful or rude to other people, so please don't do that."
That same night, the Disney alum surprised her fans by dropping another new song, "Look at Her Now."
The song, another clear reference to her prior romance with Justin, is all about moving on from heartbreak.
"Of course she was sad," Selena sings on the track. "But now she's glad she dodged a bullet."
So, what do Hailey and Justin really think about Selena's new music?
"Of course Justin and Hailey have heard Selena's new song and they are both trying to not give any reaction to her lyrics referencing Justin," a source tells E! News. "It isn't ideal for Hailey but she understands the creative process of writing music and that Justin had a past."
"Justin has completely moved on from that chapter of his life and understands that Selena is allowed to reflect on the past in her own way," the insider adds. "Justin and Hailey both want Selena to be happy and in a good place and aren't phased by it."
