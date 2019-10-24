Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her Booty in Throwback From Victoria's Secret Angel Halloween Costume

Kendall Jenner is getting in the Halloween spirit.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media on Thursday to post a throwback photo from last year's Halloween celebrations. In Oct. 2018, Kendall and sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner dressed as Victoria's Secret Angels for Halloween.

In her #TBT photo, Kendall can be seen wearing Victoria's Secret Angel wings and lingerie—with her backside in full view.

"last year's halloween [angel emoji]," Kendall captioned the social media snap—which has received over 3 million likes.

In response to the 23-year-old star's picture, fellow supermodel Joan Smalls joked in the comments, "Ummmm put them buns away [hot face emoji]."

Kendall's sis Khloe also commented, "Not normal how perfect you are to me. That tush [drooling emojis]."

As fans of the E! star will know, Kendall walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway in 2015, 2016, and 2018.