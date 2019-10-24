Lizzie McGuire Revival is Bringing Back Lizzie's Family

Lizzie McGuire's fam will officially be joining her in NYC!

Disney announced today that Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas will all be returning alongside Hilary Duff for the Lizzie McGuire revival that Disney+ announced back in August. They even released a pic of the family reunion for the first table read, and if you started to cry a little upon seeing it, you are not alone. (If you also gasped at Robert Carradine's current look, you are also not alone.)

Todd played Jo, Lizzie's mom, while Carradine played her dad Sam, and Thomas played annoying little brother/occasional life-ruiner Matt, and they're all back to probably continue to lovingly embarrass Lizzie even at 30 years old.