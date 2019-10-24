Shanley Caswell Cleansed Her Apartment With Sage After Making The Conjuring—and We Don't Blame Her!

Shanley Caswell knows firsthand what it's like to be haunted.

On Wednesday, The Conjuring alum stopped by Daily Pop to discuss the real-life horror story she experienced while making the 2013 film. Caswell, who has detailed her possible haunting for this Sunday's horror-centric E! True Hollywood Story, revealed that she and other members of the cast would wake up between 3 and 4 a.m. every morning.

"I woke up and I just yelled at the wall basically. Saying like, 'Please leave me alone! 'Cause I have to go to bed and I have to wake up in two hours. Whatever you are, I don't care, just leave me alone,'" Caswell recalled during her exclusive chat with Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner. "I must've looked like a crazy person."

Although Caswell learned that "you're supposed to be very direct with entities," she did not find solace during production. In a sneak peek for Sunday's episode, Caswell revealed that famed paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren claimed that "causing a lack of sleep is the first step in possession."