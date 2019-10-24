See the New Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Portraits

ABC
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Oct. 24, 2019 12:30 PM
ABC
Like any long-running series, Grey's Anatomy has been through a fair share of cast changes. Now in season 16, there are a few OG cast members still attending to patients at Grey Sloan Memorial and quite a few new newer faces among the ranks of the MDs roaming the hospital halls.
In the Thursday, Oct. 24 episode, "Breathe Again," Meredith has a court hearing after skipping out on her community service. Meanwhile, Bailey and Jo deal with a patient that Jo realizes is from a treatment facility. And when Richard and Gemma grab breakfast together, things go awry.
Below, get a look at ABC's new season 16 portraits of your favorite Grey's Anatomy docs. And of course there are two images of queen Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey.
ABC
Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Grey.
ABC
Giacomo Gianniotti as Dr. DeLuca.
ABC
Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Shepherd.
Article continues below
ABC
Kim Raver as Dr. Altman.
ABC
Kevin McKidd as Dr. Hunt.
ABC
Jake Borelli as Dr. Schmitt.
Article continues below
ABC
Justin Chambers as Dr. Karev.
ABC
Greg Germann as Dr. Koracick.
ABC
James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Weber.
Article continues below
ABC
Chandra Wilson as Dr. Bailey.
ABC
Chris Carmack as Dr. "Link".
ABC
Kelly McCreary as Dr. Pierce.
Article continues below
ABC
Jesse Williams as Dr. Avery
ABC
Camilla Luddington as Dr. Karev
ABC
Debbie Allen as Dr. Fox
Article continues below
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on ABC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?