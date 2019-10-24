See the New Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Portraits

Like any long-running series, Grey's Anatomy has been through a fair share of cast changes. Now in season 16, there are a few OG cast members still attending to patients at Grey Sloan Memorial and quite a few new newer faces among the ranks of the MDs roaming the hospital halls.

In the Thursday, Oct. 24 episode, "Breathe Again," Meredith has a court hearing after skipping out on her community service. Meanwhile, Bailey and Jo deal with a patient that Jo realizes is from a treatment facility. And when Richard and Gemma grab breakfast together, things go awry.