Celebrate Nordstrom's NYC Opening Like a Star With These 10 Designer Exclusive Items

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's time to hail a yellow cab and make our way to the Big Apple for today's grand opening of Nordstrom's first ever NYC flagship store! The luxury retailer opened up a seven-level, 320,000-square-foot space at the corner of 57th & Broadway devoted to women and children's apparel. Karlie Kloss, Katie Holmes, Liev Schreiber, Zoe Saldana and more were among the stars in attendance at the Manhattan store which features three shoe departments—including a Nike boutique—a beauty section with an interactive fragrance finder and a "beauty stylist virtual mirror."

Want to channel your inner city slicker and be the first to shop NYC exclusives?

• Join the Nordy Club which grants you exclusive online access now until 10am ET on Oct 25.

• Earn 10 points per dollar on Opening Day.

• Get a $60 Reward October 24th–November 3rd, when you use your Nordstrom card.

• If you're already a member, get shopping now!

Be the first to score Winnie Harlow x Steve Madden pumps and Maria Sharapova x Nike kicks or shop til you drop luxury brands—from Vince, Le Labo, Frame, and Manolo Blahnik—before everybody else! Our favorites? We can't decide between these tech earmuffs by Ugg or this NVLT puffer jacket.

Check out ten of our favorite NYC exclusives below.