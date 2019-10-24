Yes, Mark Zuckerberg Has Bangs Now

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Oct. 24, 2019 11:46 AM
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
So, that happened.
Mark Zuckerbergis having a difficult week to say the least. On Wednesday, the creator of Facebook appeared in a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee to discuss the company's Lybra crypto project, among a vast number of other issues and controversies the have faced in the last few years. The hearing ran for a total of six hours with many interesting moments being picked apart by politicians and the press after it was done.
However, after the controversial hearing ended, it wasn't Mark's words and actions that got the most buzz on the internet, but his new haircut. As you can see pictured above, the businessman is rocking some straight cut bangs these days, and the jury is still out on whether or not he's pulling it off. Many took to social media to express their like or dislike of the current state of Mark's hair.
Now, most of the internet agrees that bangs are never a good idea. No matter how much money you have, bangs will remain a staple of a lost time. However, many fans couldn't seem to agree on the type of bangs he had. Are they micro-bangs? Baby bangs? Terf bangs? Or maybe all of the above.
Sadly, even Mark isn't immune to a little bit of friendly internet questioning about the state of his hair. Many users explained that this may be Mark's best attempt yet to relate to the rest of the population. "The most relatable thing about Mark Zuckerberg is that it looks like in a fit of anxiety he cut his own bangs before a big job interview," writer Calle Hacke tweeted out.
has anyone told mark zuckerberg that he has terf bangs.— jeremy (@jimmyontherox) October 24, 2019
Leave Mark Zuckerberg's Oculus Rift bangs alone!— Brian Mitchell (@comicbam) October 24, 2019
The most relatable thing about Mark Zuckerberg is that it looks like in a fit of anxiety he cut his own bangs before a big job interview— Calle Hack (@CalleHack) October 24, 2019
Better luck next time, Mark!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?