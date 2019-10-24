Selena Gomez Wants Fans to Know She's "Good" After Experiencing Heartbreak

Selena Gomez is starting a new chapter, and she's enjoying every second of it.

The superstar singer is riding high this week after releasing two new hit songs, the powerful ballad "Lose You to Love Me," and the up-tempo track "Look at Her Now." In the ballad, Gomez sings of a past love who caused her heartbreak. As fans will know, Gomez specifically references her relationship with former on-off beau Justin Bieber in the "Lose You to Love Me" lyrics, noting that he moved on "two months" after their split.

During her chat on Seacrest's radio show Thursday, Gomez reflected on "Lose You to Love Me" and how she wrote it over a year ago.

"It's also more beautiful for me because I know exactly where I was when I wrote it and how I felt," Gomez said, adding that she wouldn't have been able to release it at the time she wrote it. "Absolutely not. That wouldn't have happened. It took me a long time to get through it. But, now it's fun! I'm smiling! It's so great."