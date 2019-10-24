Kim Kardashian Gets Love From Fans at Kanye West's Jesus Is King Premiere

Fans of Kanye West gathered is Los Angeles on Wednesday to salute their king...and their queen.
The rapper screened his new IMAX documentary Jesus Is King, which contains songs from his new gospel album, along with a live performance at The Forum in Inglewood. He was accompanied by wife Kim Kardashian, who was met with cheers from a crowd gathered outside amid a Meg Webster art installation depicting tall grass and shrubbery. The people chanted both her and Kanye's name excitedly.
"I get love too lol," she wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a video.
The crowd also changed her sister Kourtney Kardashian's name.
"Kourtney too!" Kim wrote.
"Kourtney too!" Kim wrote.
Jesus Is King the album and the documentary are both set for release on Friday, more than 10 months after he begun hosting his own Christian musical Sunday Services near his family's home in Los Angeles and in various cities in the United States.
The film contains footage of the choir singing in a partially open air crater in the middle of the Arizona desert, a shot of Kanye holding and singing to his and Kim's youngest child, 5-month-old Psalm West. During his live performance at the venue, the rapper excitedly waved his hands, jumped and danced along with the music. As soon as the final song played, he was guided out by security.
—Reporting by Spencer Lubitz
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!