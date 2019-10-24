Pete Davidson Steps Out With Kaia Gerber After Margaret Qualley Breakup

Pete Davidson appears to be spending time with someone new after his split from Margaret Qualley.

The Saturday Night Live star was spotted out with supermodel Kaia Gerber earlier this week in New York City. Photos have emerged of the Davidson, 25, and Gerber, 18, enjoying a meal together at Sadelle's in Soho. According a source, Davidson was later spotted at Gerber's NYC apartment, where he "stayed with her all night."

While this sighting of the comedian and the daughter of Cindy Crawford might come as a surprise to fans, they actually have a lot of mutual friends. Both Davidson and Gerber are good pals with actor Tommy Dorfman and are often featured in posts on social media with the 13 Reasons Why star. The trio's group of friends also includes Davidson's ex, Qualley. It was just last week that reports of Davidson and Qualley's breakup began to surface online.