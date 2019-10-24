Chip Gaines Is Already Thinking About Wife Joanna Having Another Baby

If it were up to Chip Gaines, his family would continue to grow.

The Fixer Upper alum and his famous wife and co-star Joanna Gaines just welcomed their fifth child last year, but during a sit-down with Willie Geist for Sunday Today, Chip hinted at wanting more youngsters.

According to a teaser clip released from the interview, Joanna was explaining the value gained in learning from their losses while Chip was listening and simultaneously falling more in love with his wife.

"I love you. When you were just saying all those things, my heart just burst open…like I could see Crew having a little sibling and me being like, 'I love this woman!'" he told her enthusiastically.

Meanwhile, Joanna wanted Geist to change the subject. "When I'm 50, Chip's going to want more kids. Just know, this is going to be like the headline forever— 'Jo's pregnant again,'" she said.