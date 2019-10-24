Ellie Kemper Has a Hilarious Reason for Insulting Her Newborn Son

Ellie Kemper is figuring out how to be a mom of two—and making some hilarious choices while she's at it.

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star revealed on Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! that adjusting to life with her new baby, Matthew, 1 month, and her firstborn James, 3, has been quite the experience.

"Everyone warned me, of course," Kemper, 39, told host Jimmy Kimmel during his stint in Brooklyn. "Like, 'You need to shower the older one with, like, attention and love. You don't want them to feel left out.'"

Her attempts to make her eldest feel seen are perhaps a bit too strong. "I am going overboard," she joked. "I am, like, so worried about James feeling left out that I find myself, like, insulting the baby to, like, win James' approval. I'm like, 'Matthew's a baby. He's dumb.' It's so mean to the baby! The baby's, like, seven weeks old, he's like, 'Ah!' I'm like, 'You know, James, Matthew can't do what you can do because he's an idiot.' So mean!"