American Music Awards 2019: See the Complete List of Nominations

It's almost time for the 2019 American Music Awards.

Ella Mai teamed up with Good Morning America and Billboard to announce the first few rounds of nominees on Thursday. She also revealed a few contenders on social media.

Fans definitely recognized a few big names on the list. Post Malone received the most nominations with a total of seven nods. Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish followed closely behind with six nominations each, and Taylor Swift and Lil Nas X received five nods each. Billy Ray Cyrus, Khalid and Mai also received four nominations each.

Of course, fans will have to wait until the actual award show to see who takes home a trophy. The 2019 AMAs will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 24. The live show will air that day on ABC starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

To see the full list of nominees, read on below: