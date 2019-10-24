American Music Awards 2019: See the Complete List of Nominations

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Oct. 24, 2019 7:44 AM

Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Ariana Grande

It's almost time for the 2019 American Music Awards.

Ella Mai teamed up with Good Morning America and Billboard to announce the first few rounds of nominees on Thursday. She also revealed a few contenders on social media.

Fans definitely recognized a few big names on the list. Post Malone received the most nominations with a total of seven nods. Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish followed closely behind with six nominations each, and Taylor Swift and Lil Nas X received five nods each. Billy Ray Cyrus, Khalid and Mai also received four nominations each.

Of course, fans will have to wait until the actual award show to see who takes home a trophy. The 2019 AMAs will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 24. The live show will air that day on ABC starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

To see the full list of nominees, read on below:

Artist of the Year

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

 

New Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

 

Collaboration of the Year

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, "Shallow"

Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Marshmello and Bastille, "Happier"

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

Post Malone and Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse)"

 

Tour of the Year

BTS

Ariana Grande

Elton John

Pink

Ed Sheeran

 

Favorite Music Video

Billie Eilish, "bad guy"

Ariana Grande, "7 rings"

Halsey, "Without Me"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Taylor Swift, "You Need to Calm Down"

BTS

Favorite Social Artist

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

 

Favorite Male Artist, Pop/Rock 

Drake

Khalid

Post Malone

 

Favorite Female Artist, Pop/Rock 

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

 

Favorite Duo or Group, Pop/Rock 

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

 

Favorite Album, Pop/Rock 

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande, thank u, next

Taylor Swift, Lover

Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X

Favorite Song, Pop/Rock 

Halsey, "Without Me"

Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Panic! At The Disco, "High Hopes"

Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"

 

Favorite Male Artist, Country 

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

 

Favorite Female Artist, Country 

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

 

Favorite Duo or Group, Country 

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

 

Favorite Album, Country

Kane Brown, Experiment

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

Cardi B, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, Show

Favorite Song, Country

Luke Combs, "Beautiful Crazy"

Dan + Shay, "Speechless"

Blake Shelton, "God's Country"

 

Favorite Artist, Rap/Hip-Hop 

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

 

Favorite Album, Rap/Hip-Hop 

Meek Mill, Championships

Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding

Travis Scott, Astroworld

 

Favorite Song, Rap/Hip-Hop 

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Post Malone, "Wow."

Travis Scott, "SICKO MODE"

 

Favorite Male Artist, Soul/R&B 

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

Beyonce, Homecoming, 2018 Coachella

Favorite Female Artist, Soul/R&B

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Ella Mai

 

Favorite Album, Soul/R&B  

Chris Brown, Indigo

Khalid, Free Spirit

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

 

Favorite Song, Soul/R&B

Khalid, "Talk"

Lizzo "Juice"

Ella Mai "Trip"

 

Favorite Artist, Alternative Rock

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

 

Favorite Artist, Adult Contemporary

Maroon 5

P!nk

Taylor Swift

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Favorite Artist, Latin 

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

 

Favorite Artist, Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

MercyMe

 

Favorite Artist, Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

Avicii

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

 

Favorite Soundtrack

A Star is Born, by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Bohemian Rhapsody, by Queen

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.