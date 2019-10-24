Justin Theroux's Dog Nabbed a Cameo in Lady and the Tramp

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Oct. 24, 2019 7:31 AM

Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux isn't the only silver screen star in his family. 

The actor is set to voice Tramp in Disney+'s upcoming live-action adaptation of Lady and the Tramp, but that's not his only connection to the film—his rescue pit bull, Kuma, also has a role!

"You blink, you might miss her, but she's in the pound scene," the actor shared on Good Morning America. The actor, who is an animal lover and advocate for pet adoption, previously revealed the film features many rescue dogs, including his own. Ahead of the film's November release, the star has had some fun with his pup's role over on Instagram. 

"Hey guys, it's me Kuma... Soooo... it's me and my Dad's LAST day working on @ladyandthetramp ... this project and this Part (Pound dog #1, which is temporary bc @disneyplus promised me a real character name) anyway, this part rrrrealllly took it out of me (I'm method, which I know has been tough on everyone, so thank you) but I am VERY excited to show you all of my hard work," a caption for a photo of Kuma in the recording studio read. "I'm gonna take a week off to reconnect with myself before i start the Oscar slash awards push or whatever blah blah... so may not be posting much. Peace and Love to all my fans, without you i would be nothing."

It seems Theroux and his dog, which he adopted in 2018, have been having plenty of fun with the project, including just days ago when the star and his canine BFF recreated the iconic spaghetti scene from the movie at a New York City screening.

Give them an Oscar! And Kuma, break a leg—er—four legs?

Lady and the Tramp will be available on Disney+ on Nov. 12.   

