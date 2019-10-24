Laura Prepon Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

Congratulations are in order for Laura Prepon!

The Orange is the New Black star revealed that she's expecting her second child with husband Ben Foster. Prepon made the exciting announcement on Instagram and put her growing baby bump on full display for her followers.

"We are so excited to announce that our family is growing," she wrote on Thursday. "Life is beautiful! #knockedup." As if the post couldn't get any cuter, Prepon also included their 2-year-old daughter Ella in on the fun. The expectant mom is pictured holding her tot as the two look out the window together. 

Her little girl is often the star of her social media, with the proud mom documenting Ella's trip to the park and her visit to the set of the Netflix hit. As Prepon raved of a shot of the mother-daughter duo, "Family time is happiness.

It seems like the actress is gifted with something to celebrate year after year.

In 2017, she and Foster welcomed their first born and then, the following year, the pair tied the knot in June 2018 and welcome Ella the following year.

"Just Married!" the That ‘70s Show alum shared after walking down the aisle. "Thank you for all the love and support. Wishing all of us the good stuff!"

Congratulations to this soon-to-be party of four!

