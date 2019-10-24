Why Maluma and Winnie Harlow Are Sparking Romance Rumors

New couple alert?!

It's only right that Scorpio season would start off with a rumored romance between two of the industry's hottest people: Maluma and Winnie Harlow. That's right, many are speculating that the 25-year-old model and Columbian singer are getting extremely close, especially after Page Six reported things were heating up between the duo during a late night out.

According to the publication, the self-described Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy was spotted hanging out with the model on Tuesday evening at the Blend, a Latin restaurant in Long Island City. They were reportedly joined by a group of friends.

While the publication's source expressed that the two are just "good friends," the internet thinks otherwise. In fact, if you look closely at Maluma's Instagram comment section, you'll see a number of cheeky replies from the Victoria's Secret model.

In one of the "HP" singer's more recent posts, he's seen dancing shirtless and showing off his muscles. Pretty fuego, no? Well, naturally, Winnie commented with a heart-eyes emoji.