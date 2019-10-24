See Gillian Anderson's Transformation Into Margaret Thatcher for The Crown

She's been a skeptical FBI agent dealing with the supernatural. She's been a sex therapist. She's been a detective on the hunt for a serial killer. She's been a new god. Now, Gillian Anderson has another high-profile TV role to add to her extensive resume: prime minister in The Crown.

Anderson is taking on the role of Margaret Thatcher, the former prime minister of the United Kingdom and the first woman to hold the office, in The Crown season four.

"I'm so excited to be joining the cast and crew of The Crown and to have the opportunity to portray such a complicated and controversial woman," Anderson said in a Twitter statement on the show's official account. "Thatcher was undoubtedly formidable but I am relishing exploring beneath the surface and, dare I say, falling in love with the icon who, whether loved or despised, defined an era."