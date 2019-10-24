Kelly Clarkson Would Love For You to Continue Confusing Her With Carrie Underwood

Maybe next time they'll think before they mistake Kelly Clarkson for Carrie Underwood.

During an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson revealed that people mistake her for the fellow American Idol winner pretty frequently. "That happens to me all the time!" the superstar told her guests Gabriel Iglesias and D'Arcy Carden. "Seriously, I have been asked all the time or they'll be like, 'Oh my gosh, I love your song 'So Small.' And I'm like, 'I don't even know what that is.' And then, I'll find out it's Carrie Underwood!"

But Clarkson, being the ray of sunshine she is, takes the mistake as a compliment. "I'm like, 'Thank you!'" she admitted. "'Cause I'm, like, legit 100 pounds heavier than Carrie Underwood."

As Carden piped in, "You look amazing." And that's the truth!

"Yeah, I'm just saying," Clarkson continued. "It's real different, though."

Their beginnings in the industry, however, are rather similar.  

After all, Clarkson and Underwood both won their seasons of American Idol. Clarkson nabbed the top title during the inaugural 2002 season, while Underwood triumphed during in season 4 in 2005. 

The two have gone on to become the competition series' biggest success stories, with Underwood having seven Grammy wins under her belt and Clarkson boasting three.

They're very, very different stars, but by all means, continue to mix them up! Clarkson loves it.

