Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's Son Is Probably Not Headed for Olympic Skiing

It doesn't sound like Silas Timberlake has his heart set on Olympic skiing anytime soon.

As Jessica Biel explained on Late Night With Seth Meyers, her 4-year-old son with Justin Timberlake wasn't such a fan of the sport when his celebrity parents introduced him to it when he was just a toddler.

"We tried I think too early," she told Seth Meyers.

"I've seen videos of 2 1/2-year-olds enjoying..." Meyers responded.

"So have I," Biel quipped. "Not my kid."

She recalled, "He was just like, 'What, what, what is this?' And then you put the skis on and he was like, 'Really? Seriously? I can't even move in this giant…I'm covered in down.' He was not excited about it."

"I do feel like if you have a bad first experience with something, that will set you back a decade," the host said.

"Yeah, I'm worried," Biel admitted.