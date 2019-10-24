Jenna Dewan Has Some Critiques on Beyoncé’s Original Strut

Jenna Dewan knows just a thing or two about dance. And now she's here to share her expertise with the world.

During an appearance on Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live, the World of Dance alum was asked by host Andy Cohenwhat her no. 1 pet peeve is when it comes to how pop stars dance. "When they walk in heels," the Gracefully You author said, explaining how she dislikes when performers stomp their feet when wearing heels. The pregnant actress even demonstrated the walk—and in heels, no less!

So, who does Dewan think is most guilty of this faux pas? Brace yourself: It's Beyoncé.

"Y'all are going to kill me, but back in the day, Beyoncé did that," she admitted. "But now, she walks, like, perfectly through her heels."

"But I remember back in the day," she continued, "I would always be like, ‘Why are you walking like that in heels?'"