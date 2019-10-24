Jenna Dewan Has Some Critiques on Beyoncé’s Original Strut

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Thu., Oct. 24, 2019 4:31 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jenna Dewan, Beyonce

YouTube, ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Jenna Dewan knows just a thing or two about dance. And now she's here to share her expertise with the world.

During an appearance on Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live, the World of Dance alum was asked by host Andy Cohenwhat her no. 1 pet peeve is when it comes to how pop stars dance. "When they walk in heels," the Gracefully You author said, explaining how she dislikes when performers stomp their feet when wearing heels. The pregnant actress even demonstrated the walk—and in heels, no less!

So, who does Dewan think is most guilty of this faux pas? Brace yourself: It's Beyoncé.

"Y'all are going to kill me, but back in the day, Beyoncé did that," she admitted. "But now, she walks, like, perfectly through her heels."

"But I remember back in the day," she continued, "I would always be like, ‘Why are you walking like that in heels?'"

Watch

Jenna Dewan Is Expecting With Boyfriend Steve Kazee

Cue the gasps from the audience—and the Beyhive.

But, Dewan stressed that there was no shade here. In fact, she's a huge fan of Queen Bey, too. "The whole world is about to come for me right now," she joked. "Beyhive, I love Bey!"

While Dewan was quick to critique Beyonce's dance moves, she remained tight-lipped when it came to discussing her baby's gender.

A fan asked the star—who is expecting her first child with Steve Kazeeif she had secretly revealed that she's having a girl on Instagram, Dewan was quick to shoot down that rumor.

"I am keeping this a secret for myself," she explained. "That was not a gender reveal and I didn't even think about that."

Dewan did, however, share her due date. Baby Dewan-Kazee is expected to arrive in March 2020!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal Family.) 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Jenna Dewan , Beyoncé , Watch What Happens Live , Andy Cohen , Music , Babies , Pregnancies , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.