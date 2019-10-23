Selena Gomez Addresses Hailey Bieber's Supposed Shade After Releasing a Second New Song

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Oct. 23, 2019 10:09 PM
"Look at her now!"
Selena Gomez just surprised dropped a new track and music video, titled "Look at Her Now." To share the special and exciting news, the 27-year-old star took to Instagram and teased a clip of her upbeat song.
"And here's my special gift to all of my ride or dies! I created this with Apple especially for you," she captioned her post. "Y'all have been through it all with me and I thank you for pushing me to be the best. Look At Her Now is out now."
What's more? The pop star even did an Instagram Live, where she thanked her fans for supporting her during this new journey. Gomez even took a moment to address Hailey Bieber's supposed shade, which the 22-year-old model cleared up earlier today.
"I am so grateful for the response of the song. However, I will never stand for women tearing other women down," the "Wolves" singer said during her Instagram Live. "So please be kind to everyone."
She later added, "Please be kind, I don't like seeing people being disrespectful or rude to other people, so please don't do that."
For a little refresher, fans began speculating that Hailey was throwing shade at Selena. The model, who recently wed Justin Bieber, uploaded an Instagram Story that showed her listening to the song, "I'll Kill You," by Summer Walker.
Because she shared this at the same time that Selena released her first hot track, many assumed Hailey was being petty. Of course, it wasn't the case. "Please stop with this nonsense," the 22-year-old said. "There is no 'response.' This is complete BS."
Sophie Muller
Just yesterday, the 27-year-old star released a self-love ballad, "Lose You to Love Me," which she said "was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album."
On Wednesday, she opened up even more about her powerful single during an interview with Radio Disney host, Candice Valdez. "I wrote this song over a year ago. It's obviously a very emotional song for me," she expressed. "It's interesting to see how far I've come from that point to now. Me sharing my story is exactly what I've always done. I can't be unauthentic. I can't pretend that I'm not going through something when it's obvious that I had been."
It's clear this is a new era for Gomez, who has mostly shied away from the spotlight in the last year. However, she's certainly soaking up this moment, and we don't blame her!
