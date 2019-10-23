EXCLUSIVE!

Selena Gomez Reveals Why She ''Needed'' to Share Her Truth on New Song

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Oct. 23, 2019 7:45 PM

Selena Gomez had to find the light to drive out the darkness in her life. 

In what marks the pop star's first solo single in more than a year, "Lose You to Love Me" paints an intimate portrait of what is thought to be Selena's perspective regarding her breakup from Justin Bieber. The 27-year-old didn't even have to refer to Bieber by name before fans began drawing conclusions about the song's inspiration, and Selena is ready to address those assumptions head-on. 

"I wrote this song over a year ago," Selena told Radio Disney host Candice Valdez in an exclusive E! News clip from an upcoming interview. "It's obviously a very emotional song for me."

She continued, "It's interesting to see how far I've come from that point to now. Me sharing my story is exactly what I've always done. I can't be unauthentic. I can't pretend that I'm not going through something when it's obvious that I had been."

Selena explained that by singing so candidly about her personal life, she hopes others will resonate with her journey.

"It's one of those songs where I just feel like it's out, it's released and I hope that girls and guys all over the world can feel supported. That's a feeling everyone's felt. That was something that I needed to do for myself regardless of what was [going to] come after," she shared. 

While Bieber–who dated the former child star off and on for several years—has not publicly commented on "Lose You to Love Me," his wife, supermodel Hailey Bieber, felt strongly enough to set the record straight on her feelings about it.

"Please stop with this nonsense," Hailey commented in response to claims she shaded Selena on Instagram. "There is no 'response.' This is complete BS."

To see more from SelGo, including her take a nostalgic trip down Disney Channel memory lane, press play on the video above!

