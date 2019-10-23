The Challenge Star Amo Hall Is Transitioning

The Challenge's Amo Hall is revealing they're transitioning, or as they refer to it, going through a "transformation."

The non-binary star opens up about this transformation to Us Weekly, and discusses what it's been like to be taking hormones for the past two months. "The nature of being a trans person is realizing that not all of us can be Caitlyn Jenner... We don't get to just wake up, walk into a surgeon's office and emerge as beautiful." Amo, who was formerly known as Ammo, shares. "It's not about how you look, it's about how you feel. I think that that's, for me, what I'm focusing on the most right now."

As Amo goes through this transformation, they say they've been "empowered" by the trans community, a feeling they never experienced while growing up in a "really Mormon" home.

The 27-year-old also reveals their experience dressing in drag on season 31 of The Real World is what helped them to realize they're non-binary.