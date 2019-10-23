What the Heck is Happening on Riverdale? An Investigation

Another year, another big ol' Riverdale mystery to try (and probably fail) to solve.

As we've learned via trailers and a couple of distressing flashforwards, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is missing, and something has gone seriously, upsettingly awry during Spring Break senior year. We also now know that Jughead is spending his senior year at a new school, with new bullies to worry about and new secrets to uncover.

We would never even begin to assume we could guess what the writers of TV's wildest show have planned for us, but we can don our best ponytail and channel Betty Cooper's sleuthing skills to try to figure out as much as we can.