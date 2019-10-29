Botched Bros! Take a Closer Look at Dr. Terry Dubrow & Dr. Paul Nassif's Friendship

Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif are so much more than co-workers.

Yes, the two plastic surgeons have collaborated on many medical projects, but it's their longtime friendship that has solidified their bond. Thus, with the Botched season 6 premiere right around the corner (airing Monday, Nov. 4 at 10 p.m.), we're taking a closer look at their special relationship.

As highlighted in the compilation video above, the Botched doctors met thanks to Nassif's sister.

"I get a call from my sister. They go, 'We met the funniest, funniest doctor in Newport Beach,'" the newlywed surgeon once shared. "And they introduced me to Dr. Terry Dubrow."

And while Dr. Dubrow has enjoyed roasting his Botched co-star in the past, he clearly has love for the 57-year-old. Case in point: Dubrow promised his very best work when he operated on Nassif's incarcerated umbilical hernia.