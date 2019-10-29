Botched Bros! Take a Closer Look at Dr. Terry Dubrow & Dr. Paul Nassif's Friendship

Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif are so much more than co-workers.
Yes, the two plastic surgeons have collaborated on many medical projects, but it's their longtime friendship that has solidified their bond. Thus, with the Botched season 6 premiere right around the corner (airing Monday, Nov. 4 at 10 p.m.), we're taking a closer look at their special relationship.
As highlighted in the compilation video above, the Botched doctors met thanks to Nassif's sister.
"I get a call from my sister. They go, 'We met the funniest, funniest doctor in Newport Beach,'" the newlywed surgeon once shared. "And they introduced me to Dr. Terry Dubrow."
And while Dr. Dubrow has enjoyed roasting his Botched co-star in the past, he clearly has love for the 57-year-old. Case in point: Dubrow promised his very best work when he operated on Nassif's incarcerated umbilical hernia.
"Operating on a friend is different than operating on someone you don't know very well. But, once I get into the surgical mode, I forget that it's Paul. I forget that I love the guy," Dubrow confessed to the Botched camera. "And, at the end of the day, I'm gonna do everything by the book and he's gonna get my A-game."
Unsurprisingly, after around two decades of friendship, the medical experts have gotten to know each other quite well. For starters, in the clip above, Nassif proved he knows that Dubrow's favorite surgery to perform is a facelift. Also, Heather Dubrow's husband shared what Nassif previously used as a pick-up line. (We're guessing he's since retired that line.)
For all of this and more, be sure to watch Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Nassif's best bromance moments in the video above and scroll through their sweet snaps below!
