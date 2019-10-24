Let Gwen Stefani Blow Ya Mind With Her Best Street Style Looks

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Thu., Oct. 24, 2019 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

No matter the location, Gwen Stefani always looks flawless!

While her stage costumes are fun and elaborate, the 50-year-old performer also makes a statement with her street style which is one of the reasons that she was named the E! People's Choice Awards Fashion Icon of 2019.

Whether The Voice coach is heading to church in Los Angeles or making her way to an interview in New York City, her effortless cool style certainly doesn't go unnoticed. We love that she is never afraid to take a fashion risk!

The "Hey Baby" singer often chooses to take her look up a notch by accessorizing with everything from designer boots to stylish bags in her downtime. In fact, she almost never goes without an incredible pair of sunnies!

Check out all of the L.A.M.B. designer's best street style looks including her favorite distressed jeans, chic dresses and graphic tees below.  

Photos

Gwen Stefani's Best Looks

See all the big winners when the People's Choice Awards airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Gwen Stefani

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Country Inspired

Gwen Stefani stepped out in a plaid ensemble with white fringe cowboy boots in New York City.

Gwen Stefani, 2015 American Music Awards, Blake Shelton

James Devaney/GC Images

Oh So Glam

The 50-year-old performer made a statement in a black fishnet dress and patterned jacket while departing from an interview at Z100 in New York City.

Gwen Stefani

BACKGRID

Keepin' It Casual

The mother of three picked an all-black outfit for a visit to her parents' home in California.

Article continues below

Gwen Stefani

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Pop of Pink

Nothing completes a look like hot pink boots!

Gwen Stefani

Bruce/Javiles/MSBH / BACKGRID

Rockstar Chic

The "Hollaback Girl" singer paired her graphic tee with turquoise sunglasses.

Gwen Stefani

FANA / BACKGRID

White Hot

The California native looked simply stunning in all white while out and about with her family.

Article continues below

Gwen Stefani

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

Cali Girl

Stefani was all smiles in boyfriend jeans and a tank top as she shopped in Beverly Hills. She completed the look with a pair of sunnies.

Gwen Stefani

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Denim Darling

A shearling-lined denim jacket is never the wrong call!

ESC: Gwen Stefani, Moschino, Celebs in Designer Logos

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Modern Woman

So Gwen! The No Doubt lead singer showed off her signature style while making her way from Sirius Radio in New York City.

Article continues below

Gwen Stefani

BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Beautiful in Black

The L.A.M.B. designer stunned in a black sheer top and skinny jeans.  

Gwen Stefani

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Summer Ready

The "Hey Baby" performer looked radiant in a gray tank top and capri pants for a day out in Los Angeles.

Gwen Stefani

AKM-GSI

Shades On

Stefani made her way into church in an olive green dress and knee high boots.

Article continues below

Gwen Stefani

Mensch/MEGA

Blue Beauty

The rock star kept it casual in a blue sweatshirt and distressed jeans while running errands.

Gwen Stefani

BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Neon Dream

The iconic performer made a statement in a neon yellow top while walking in Los Angeles.

Gwen Stefani

Andrew Rocke / Splash News

New York Minute

Stefani brought her star power to a New York City street in a patterned jacket, denim mini skirt and suede over-the-knee boots.

Article continues below

Gwen Stefani

RMLA / BACKGRID

Simply Stunning

The Grammy winner showed off a casual chic look while out and about in Los Angeles.

Gwen Stefani

FANA / AKM-GSI

Pretty in Plaid

The Voice coach looked weekend ready in a t-shirt, plaid button down and distressed jeans.

Gwen Stefani

Elite Images / AKM-GSI

Hot Mama

The PCAs Fashion Icon of 2019 looked beautiful in a stripped white tank top and cargo pants. She completed the look with black sunglasses and heels.

Article continues below

Gwen Stefani

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

All Smiles

Stefani was grinning as she arrived at church in a jeans skirt, navy jacket and boots.

Gwen Stefani

INSTARimages.com

Sweater Weather

The songwriter wore a cozy cable knit sweater in Los Angeles.

Gwen Stefani

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

Patterned Perfection

Stefani paired an off-the-shoulder top with pinstripe black trousers in Los Angeles.

Article continues below

Gwen Stefani

Weekend Uniform

The "Sweet Escape" performer showed off a rocker chic look while out and about in West Hollywood.

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, 11 Nov. at 2 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , 2019 People's Choice Awards , Celebrities , Awards , Red Carpet , Entertainment , Fashion , Style Collective , Gwen Stefani , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.