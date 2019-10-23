See ABC's The Little Mermaid Live Cast in All Their Under the Sea Glory

You got your first glimpse at The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live cast in a brief promo, now ABC has unveiled a closer look at the real-life stars bringing some of your favorite Disney characters to life in the special on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

In the live special, which will also feature animated elements, Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced the title character in Moana, takes on the role of the little mermaid herself, Ariel. Cravalho, who also starred in NBC's Rise, will not be re-voicing the character for the animated portion, but performing live during breaks.