Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and More Stars Set to Perform at the 2019 CMA Awards

by emily belfiore | Wed., Oct. 23, 2019 11:17 AM

CMA 2019, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton

Country's biggest night is almost here—and it's going to be epic.  

Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Keith Urban, and more are set to perform at the 53rd annual CMA Awards next month.

The Country Music Association revealed the star-studded roster on Wednesday, noting that additional performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

The highly-anticipated award show, which celebrates the year's biggest achievements in country music, will bring together unlikely duos this time around, including an exciting duet of "Love Me Anyway" from P!nk and nominee Chris Stapleton.

Viewers can also expect performances from the show's hosts, Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire. Underwood, who is the reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and nominated for three awards this year, is set to perform "Drinking Alone" from her CMA-nominated album Cry Pretty.

"The #CMAawards are around the corner!" The "Before He Cheats" singer teased on Instagram. "So excited to be hosting again this year, and can't wait to perform too!"

Carrie Underwood Talks Babies: I'm a Mom First & Foremost

Parton will be teaming up with for KING & COUNTRY and Zach Williams to perform an inspirational gospel medley. This will also mark the first time the country music icon will be performing upcoming single, "Faith." McEntire will treat fans to a performance of her hit "Fancy," which was last performed at the CMA Awards in 2016.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Bridgestone Area in Nashville, Tenn. on Wednesday, November 13.

Morris is leading the pack with 6 total nominations and we can wait to see who will take home the CMA Awards' highest honors. 

See the complete list of CMA Awards nominees here. 

