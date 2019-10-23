Holiday Party Dresses & Jumpsuits We Love—Now 70% Off

by Jake Thompson | Wed., Oct. 23, 2019 10:24 AM
The impending holiday season is right around the corner and we have one question for you, fashionistas: do you have your holiday attire in order? We're talking about magical crushed velvet jumpsuits and dreamy dresses dipped in tulle that you can transition from office to work party in a matter of minutes.
Lucky for us, Gilt is having an all-out 70% off holiday party dresses, rompers, and jumpsuits on all designer brands—from structured fine leather garments by BCBG and Free People—to sequins festive frocks by Badgley Mischka and St. John, there's something whimsical and special for you to throw on for your big holiday hosting duties. Having trouble deciding what to wear to your big Hannukah dinner? How about some smart tailored silk pants with a sleek cut-out top? If that doesn't scream Christmas party-ready to you, than we say BAH HUMBAG!
Check out seven of our festive favorites below.
Create shapes with your silhouette in this structured leather peplum top. Add a smoky eye and you're ready to deck the halls.
Give them a twist with these almond hued silk high waisted dress slacks that are equal parts business and equal parts pleasure. Add a festive lip and you'll be the belle of the ball.
Stun your loved ones at your next brunch with this blush-toned crushed velvet jumpsuit that has all sorts of serious wow factor. Add a matching nail polish and make the season bright.
Elevate your holidays with this champagne party frock that's bejeweled with sequins and lined with a ruffled hem. Slip into a pointy shoe and you'll be picture perfect.
Add some romance to your attire with this black sheer mini shift dress with bell sleeves and a ruffled hem. Channel your inner dark side and apply a vampy lip to match.
Rock out with this asymmetrical dress top with a choker collar and one-shoulder style detail. Throw in some snakeskin ankle booties and you'll slay the day.
Give your outfits some extra pazazz with these leather flare pants from Free People. Bling it out with a witchy accessory to really make the moment count.
Check out our vampy lipsticks to channel your sinister side and our favorite cozy decor must-haves to snuggle up with this fall.
