AHS: 1984's Leslie Grossman Is Having the Time of Her Life Playing a Murderer

"Look, Margaret, is on a mission and in her mind, her mission is from God," Grossman said. For a few episodes, Margaret did try to keep those instincts at bay. It didn't work.

"And she did that by becoming obsessed with religion and with God. But it turns out that those feelings are just too big. But I do sort of appreciate that the way she justifies it is by saying, if you just say you did it for God, then you can do whatever you want," she said. "And by the way, that's a real thing that we see white evangelicals do all the time, don't we? You can justify your hatred and your bigotry and your discrimination, because look, 'It's just what my interpretation of God is, so I can do whatever I want and hurt whoever I want in the process.' So, that's really what I thought about frankly when I thought about Margaret and I know people are going to come at me for saying that. And I'm not saying that white evangelicals are psychotic killers...I am not saying that, but what I am saying is that I do believe that certain sects of that world justify their hatred and abuse by saying, ‘Well, it's what my interpretation of God is, so I can do whatever I want,' and I feel like Margaret falls into that territory."