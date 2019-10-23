No, Hailey Bieber Didn't Throw Shade at Selena Gomez's New Song

Hailey Bieber would very much like to be excluded from this narrative.

On Wednesday, Selena Gomez finally made her entrance back into the world of music. After a 4-year hiatus from her last album, and an intentional break from the spotlight, Selena dropped her newest song "Lose You to Love Me." The song is a powerful, emotional love song to herself and the ones who have hurt her. Fans and critics were quick to make assumptions about the meaning behind the song and whether or not it was about her relationship with pop sensation Justin Bieber.

When all was said and done, it was a post from Justin's wife Hailey that got people talking. Shortly after the release of Selena's new track, Hailey took to her own Instagram story to post a song she was currently jamming out to. The song title was "I'll Kill You" by Summer Walker, and if you have eyes, you can probably understand why the internet went crazy.