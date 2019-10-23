Watch Emilia Clarke Adorably Celebrate Her Birthday With a 50 Cent Dance Party

Happy birthday, Emilia Clarke!

The Games of Thrones star turned 33 on Wednesday and celebrated her big day the only way she knows how: with a hilarious Instagram post.

Clarke gave her followers a sneak peak of how her birthday celebrations began, which included a platter of her favorite pastries—33 of them to be exact—and a bottle of bubbly. Sounds like a pretty good way to start the day if you ask us! The birthday girl had the delicious treats delivered on a room service cart, which made it all the more glamorous.

The birthday fun didn't stop there. In true Clarke fashion, the Last Christmas actress danced to 50 Cent's "In Da Club," which was very fitting for the occasion.

"Says she loves pain aux raisin once," the Mother of Dragons wrote on Instagram. "Not all that bothered. @lastchristmasthemovie press tour hooking me UP! #birthdaylikeaballer #yesthereare33."

The pain aux raisin cart wasn't the only sweet surprise that the star received this week. Clarke was showered with more birthday love the day before.