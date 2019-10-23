Watch Emilia Clarke Adorably Celebrate Her Birthday With a 50 Cent Dance Party

  By
    &

by emily belfiore | Wed., Oct. 23, 2019 8:21 AM

Emilia Clarke, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Happy birthday, Emilia Clarke!

The Games of Thrones star turned 33 on Wednesday and celebrated her big day the only way she knows how: with a hilarious Instagram post.

Clarke gave her followers a sneak peak of how her birthday celebrations began, which included a platter of her favorite pastries—33 of them to be exact—and a bottle of bubbly. Sounds like a pretty good way to start the day if you ask us! The birthday girl had the delicious treats delivered on a room service cart, which made it all the more glamorous.

The birthday fun didn't stop there. In true Clarke fashion, the Last Christmas actress danced to 50 Cent's "In Da Club," which was very fitting for the occasion.  

"Says she loves pain aux raisin once," the Mother of Dragons wrote on Instagram. "Not all that bothered. @lastchristmasthemovie press tour hooking me UP! #birthdaylikeaballer #yesthereare33."

The pain aux raisin cart wasn't the only sweet surprise that the star received this week. Clarke was showered with more birthday love the day before. 

She shared the sweet moment on Instagram, which included an adorable photobomb from a 2-year-old.

"Early birthday surprise cake," she captioned the photo. "As given by the ultimate 2 year old cake lover. Safe to say I am DELIGHTED. WE ALREADY HAVE SO MUCH IN COMMON..... #iddoanythingforthisweeboygenius #doubledipanyone?"

2018 proved to be an amazing for Clarke, who wrapped Game of Thrones and earned an Emmy nomination for her role as Daenerys Targaryen. So, what's next for the GOT alum? She stars in the upcoming holiday romantic comedy Last Christmas alongside Henry Golding and Emma Thompson, which hits theaters next month. 

While her "dracarys" days may be over, Clarke says that her iconic GOT character will always be a part of her. 

"I mean, as an actor, as a schmaltzy actor, I believe that every character that you play, they kind of stay in you a little bit, you keep them with you," Clarke told E! News at the final season premiere in New York City. "But yeah, Khaleesi it's like another limb. She's just so much a part of who I am." 

