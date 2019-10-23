What Went Wrong With 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Laura and Aladin

The first 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way break-up is quite the doozy. After talking divorce in the two-part reunion "Tell All," E! News learned Laura and Aladin called it quits. Aladin confirmed it on his Instagram. Then, Laura, appeared on the Bring Me Your Torch podcast to address what exactly happened between them in more detail.

At the "Tell All," Aladin said Laura has disrespectful to him. Laura said she was being ignored and was getting depressed.

"Aladin has always been a big controlling, but Aladin had a very big personality change when we went to Tunisia this summer for the three-day wedding," she said on the podcast. "A huge difference from his personality."