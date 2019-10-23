The Real Housewives of Orange County Fashion Show Fight You Need to See

The Real Housewives of Orange County featured one of the most bizarre fights we've seen on TV—and it wasn't between cast members.

At Braunwyn Windham-Burke's daughter's fashion show aboard a boat (yep), Braunwyn's mom, Dr. Deb, felt like she was disrespected when a man stopped her and asked where she was going. She was going to the bathroom upstairs with the main RHOC cast members, sir! After yelling at this guy, and some of the other ladies got involved, Dr. Deb took her issues to one of the emcees of the fashion show, which only made matters worse. What happened after that must be seen to be believed.