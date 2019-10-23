Taylor Swift Praises BFF Selena Gomez's ''Perfect'' New Song

We stan a supportive friend!

Selena Gomezdropped her first solo single in over a year on Tuesday night, and no one is more excited about it than Taylor Swift. The "Lover" crooner took to Instagram to congratulate her bestie on the release of "Lose You To Love Me," giving it her official seal of approval.

"This song is a perfect expression of healing and my absolute favorite song she's put out yet," Swift gushed on her Instagram story. "A triumph. I love you so much @selenagomez."

Gomez's other famous friends are also flocking to Instagram to show their support for the track, which seems to be inspired by Justin Bieber.

One Direction star Niall Horan posted two red hearts on Gomez's Instagram about the song's release, and country star Kacey Musgraves showed her love by writing "Congrats bb!" For her part, Gomez thanked her fans on social media for their unending support "through the highs and lows" of the last few years.