Hamilton's Miguel Cervantes Returns to the Stage After 3-Year-Old Daughter's Death

The show must go on for Miguel Cervantes.

Nearly two weeks ago, the Chicago Hamilton star and his wife Kelly Cervantes shared the loss of their 3-year-old daughter, Adelaide, with fans following her battle with infantile spasms.

"The machines are off. Her bed is empty. The quiet is deafening. Adelaide left us early Saturday," Miguel's Instagram read on Oct. 13. "She went peacefully in her mother's arms, surrounded by love. Finally, she is free from pain + seizures but leaves our hearts shattered. We love you so much Adelaideybug and forever after."

The mourning parents later held a celebration of life for their late daughter on Oct. 20, encouraging attendees to wear their "most colorful" attire. "To everyone who joined us in celebrating Adelaide's life. The room felt packed with love. The air was charged with your energy. It was perfect. I wish I could go back hug every single one of you. We will begin to move forward with filled hearts," the performer wrote on Instagram just days ago.