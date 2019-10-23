Kelly Ripa's House Alarm Totally Busted Her Daughter's Rooftop Party

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' kids refuse to leave the nest.

During a Tuesday night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Brooklyn, Kelly griped with host Jimmy Kimmel about her two eldest kids, Lola Consuelos, 18, and Michael Consuelos, 22, attending New York University. She felt each of them should venture out of their hometown New York City for college, but as she explained, "They were, both of them, adamant for different reasons why they wanted to go to NYU."

Her and Mark's compromise, Kelly explained, was that the kids could attend NYU, as long as they didn't come home too frequently. "Your dad and I need to rediscover each other," she joked. But neither Michael nor Lola could make it one weekend without going back to their parents' place.

"Michael, we drop him off freshman year," she said. "Drop him off at his dorm, we have lunch together, we look at each other, we say, 'We did it. We have a child in college. We did it! Oh my gosh.'"